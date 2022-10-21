EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Arzate, Elodia Yvonne H/F

Age: 55

5’05” 125 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200 Bustamante, Jose Adolfo H/M

Age: 59

5’08” 190 lbs.

Grey Hair Brown Eyes

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER W/PREV CONV IAT Consuegra-Placeres, Luis H/M

Age: 51

5’08” 162 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICE DAWSON, ARIN

DOB: 60 YO

Height: 5’2’’

Weight: 156 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BLUE

Wanted For: FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG LIFE/ANNUAL / DWI ENCINAS, JOVAN JULIAN

DOB: 41 YO

Height: 6’4’’

Weight: 170 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BLACK

Wanted For: CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY/AGG ASSALT CAUSES SBI HERNANDEZ, JOSE MANUEL FLORES DOB: 19 YO Height: 5’9’’ Weight: 210 LBS Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN Wanted For: SMUGGLING OF PERSONS/EVADING ARREST DETENTION/POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G LUEVANO, JUSTIN D DOB: 18 YO Height: Weight: Hair: BLACK Wanted For: POSS CS PG 2<1G DFZ IAT Martinez, Jesus H/M

Age: 47

6’01” 250 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICE x 3 ROUSSEAU, NICOLE LANETTE DOB: 35 YO Height: 5’8’’ Weight: 230 LBS Hair: RED OR AUBURN Eyes: GREEN Wanted For: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE/ THEFT PROP>=$2,500 <$30K/ FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO/ UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON Sumlin, Magner B/M

Age: 72

6’01” 200 lbs.

Black Hair Black Eyes

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER W/PREV CONV IAT

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

