EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Arzate, Elodia Yvonne H/F
Age: 55
5’05” 125 lbs.
Brown Hair Brown Eyes
ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200
Bustamante, Jose Adolfo H/M
Age: 59
5’08” 190 lbs.
Grey Hair Brown Eyes
SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER W/PREV CONV IAT
Consuegra-Placeres, Luis H/M
Age: 51
5’08” 162 lbs.
Brown Hair Brown Eyes
SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICE
DAWSON, ARIN
DOB: 60 YO
Height: 5’2’’
Weight: 156 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BLUE
Wanted For: FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG LIFE/ANNUAL / DWI
ENCINAS, JOVAN JULIAN
DOB: 41 YO
Height: 6’4’’
Weight: 170 LBS
Hair: BLACK Eyes: BLACK
Wanted For: CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY/AGG ASSALT CAUSES SBI
HERNANDEZ, JOSE MANUEL FLORES DOB: 19 YO Height: 5’9’’ Weight: 210 LBS Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN Wanted For: SMUGGLING OF PERSONS/EVADING ARREST DETENTION/POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G
LUEVANO, JUSTIN D DOB: 18 YO Height: Weight: Hair: BLACK Wanted For: POSS CS PG 2<1G DFZ IAT
Martinez, Jesus H/M
Age: 47
6’01” 250 lbs.
Brown Hair Brown Eyes
DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICE x 3
ROUSSEAU, NICOLE LANETTE DOB: 35 YO Height: 5’8’’ Weight: 230 LBS Hair: RED OR AUBURN Eyes: GREEN Wanted For: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE/ THEFT PROP>=$2,500 <$30K/ FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO/ UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON
Sumlin, Magner B/M
Age: 72
6’01” 200 lbs.
Black Hair Black Eyes
SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER W/PREV CONV IAT

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

