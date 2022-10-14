EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Kline, Melinda W/F Age: 52 5’01” 155 lbs. Blonde/Strawberry Hair Blue Eyes MISAPP FIDUC/FINAN PROP >=$20K<$100K $200,000 Total Bond THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K Ponce, Christopher H/M

Age: 34

5’08” 175 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER W/PREV CONV IAT Balvanera, Mary D. W/F

Age: 42

5’02” 276 lbs.

Brown Hair Hazel Eyes

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE BROWN, KAYNEN JOE

DOB: 30 YO

Height: 5’8’’

Weight: 157 LBS

Hair: BLOND OR STRAWBERRY Eyes: GREEN

Wanted For: CONTIN VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY GARCIA, JUDITH DOB: 19 YO Height: 5’2’’ Weight: 110 LBS Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN Wanted For: MAN/DEL CS PG 1 >=4G <200G – POSS CS PG 1>=1G<4G HUPPENBAUER, SAMANTHA

DOB: 22 YO

Height: 5’1’’

Weight: 115 LBS

Hair: BLOND OR STRAWBERRY Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE Martinez, Jesus H/M

Age: 47

6’01” 250 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICS x 3 Moreno, Armando Jr. H/M

Age: 26

5’10” 158 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

BURGLARY OF HABITATION BANUELOS, VERONICA DOB: 40 YO Height: 5’6’’ Weight: 201 LBS Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN Wanted For: MAN/DEL CS 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G *2 COUNTS* – POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G GUTIERREZ, JOSE

DOB: 31 YO

Height: 5’6’’

Weight: 190 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BLUE

Wanted For: DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICE 10 COUNTS

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.