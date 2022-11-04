EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Bustamante, Jose Adolfo H/M

Age: 59

5’08” 190 lbs.

Grey Hair Brown Eyes

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER W/PREV CONV IAT Dysart, Devin Jeremy W/M

Age: 33

6’00” 190 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

BURGLARY OF HABITATION Estrada, Reymundo II H/M Age: 46 6’02” 240 lbs. Brown Hair Brown Eyes THEFT OF SERVICE >=$100<$750 Herrera, Neftali Arturo H/M

Age: 18

5’06” 182 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON OLVERA, ADAN MIGUEL

DOB: 28 YO

Height: 5’4’’

Weight: 150 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE Ponce, Christopher H/M

Age: 34

5’08” 175 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER W/PREV CONV IAT ZUBER, BRENDA

DOB: 59 YO

Height: 5’9’’

Weight: 240 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: ROBBERY MOSQUEDA, ANGEL

DOB: 18 YO

Height: 5’8’’

Weight: 135 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE VACIO, LUIS JORGE

DOB: 31 YO

Height: 5’7’’

Weight: 170 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For:AGG SEXUAL ASSLT CHILD VELASCO, KRISTA AILEEN DOB: 25 YO Height: 5’4’’ Weight: 130 LBS Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN Wanted For: MAN/DEL CS PG 1>=4G<200G

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

