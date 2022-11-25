EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Herrera, Crystal Evelyn H/F
Age: 34
5’03” 130 lbs.
Brown Hair Hazel Eyes
UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT
MANRIQUEZ, ANGEL JESUS
DOB: 23 YO
Height: 6’0’’
Weight: 130 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
Wanted For: AGG ASSAULT W DEADLY WEAPON
Marrufo, Cesar Hector H/M
Age: 37
5’05” 165 lbs.
Brown Hair Green Eyes
AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
SALCEDO, EDGAR
DOB: 33 YO
Height: 5’8’’
Weight: 175 LBS
Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
Wanted For: MONEY LAUNDERING =>$200K
SALGADO, JUSTIN DOB: 39 YO Height: 5’8’’ Weight: 205 LBS Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN Wanted For: POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200
Sanchez, Mark Vince H/M
Age: 28
5’05” 116 lbs.
Brown Hair Brown Eyes
STALKING / VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER x2
VILLANUEVA, ISAAC
DOB: 21 YO
Height: 5’6’’
Weight: 150 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
Wanted For: INTOXICATED ASSAULT
CONTRERAS, ALEJANDRO
DOB: 45 YO
Height: 5’10’’
Weight: 140 LBS
Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
Wanted For: ROBBERY
Dove, Kenneth Wayne W/M
Age: 44
5’11” 180 lbs.
Black Hair Brown Eyes
SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/90 DAY
Romero, Jesus Armando H/M
Age: 62
5’04” 190 lbs.
Brown/Gray Hair Brown Eyes
AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.