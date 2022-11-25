EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Herrera, Crystal Evelyn H/F

Age: 34

5’03” 130 lbs.

Brown Hair Hazel Eyes

UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT MANRIQUEZ, ANGEL JESUS

DOB: 23 YO

Height: 6’0’’

Weight: 130 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: AGG ASSAULT W DEADLY WEAPON Marrufo, Cesar Hector H/M

Age: 37

5’05” 165 lbs.

Brown Hair Green Eyes

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT SALCEDO, EDGAR

DOB: 33 YO

Height: 5’8’’

Weight: 175 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: MONEY LAUNDERING =>$200K SALGADO, JUSTIN DOB: 39 YO Height: 5’8’’ Weight: 205 LBS Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN Wanted For: POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200 Sanchez, Mark Vince H/M

Age: 28

5’05” 116 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

STALKING / VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER x2 VILLANUEVA, ISAAC

DOB: 21 YO

Height: 5’6’’

Weight: 150 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: INTOXICATED ASSAULT CONTRERAS, ALEJANDRO

DOB: 45 YO

Height: 5’10’’

Weight: 140 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: ROBBERY Dove, Kenneth Wayne W/M

Age: 44

5’11” 180 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/90 DAY Romero, Jesus Armando H/M

Age: 62

5’04” 190 lbs.

Brown/Gray Hair Brown Eyes

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.