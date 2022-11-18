EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

BARNES, MEREDITH ANNE DOB: 37 YO Height: 5’1’’ Weight: 135 LBS Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN Wanted For: POSS CS PG 1>=4G<200G Dove, Kenneth Wayne W/M

Age: 44

5’11” 180 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/90 DAY Dysart, Devin Jeremy W/M

Age: 33

6’00” 190 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

BURGLARY OF HABITATION GAETA, VICTOR

DOB: 50 YO

Height: 5’7’’

Weight: 174 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Moreno, Armando Jr. H/M

Age: 26

5’10” 158 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

BURGLARY OF HABITATION Porter, David Randy B/M

Age: 39

5’09” 190 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER W/PREV CONV IAT RIVERS, KASEME MIGUEL

DOB: 50 YO

Height: 5’9’’

Weight: 181 LBS

Hair: BALD Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG W/PREV IAT Romero, Jesus Armando H/M

Age: 62

5’04” 190 lbs.

Brown/Gray Hair Brown Eyes

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON RUIZ, AARON COREY

DOB: 27 YO

Height: 5’11’’

Weight: 162 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI VELOZ, EDGAR ULISES

DOB: 34 YO

Height: 5’10’’

Weight: 175 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: DWI 3RD OR MORE IAT

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

