EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

McNair, Bradly Alan Jr. B/M Dove, Kenneth Wayne W/M Munoz, Alonso H/M Henry, Matthew Bryan W/M Ulloa, Alexander Rubem H/M Jacquez, Sergio Armando Hernandez, Dolores Collier, Tareek Narasheod Joseph McPherson John Wesley Morales, Alfredo

El Paso Police Department

Bradley Alan Jr. McNair: Age 24; 6’1; 215 lbs.; black hair and black eyes; wanted for aggravated robbery; no bond.

Kenneth Wayne Dove: Age 45; 5’11; 180 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for failing to comply with sex offender duty to register; bond of $130,000.

Alonso Munoz: Age 38; 6’0; 250 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; bond of $75,000.

Matthew Bryan Henry: Age 28; 5’8; 151 lbs.; blond hair and blue eyes; wanted for sex offenders duty to register; bond of $75,000.

Alexander Ruben Ulloa: Age 37; 5’9; 190 lbs.; brown hair and green eyes; two charges of wanted for violation of a protection order and harassment; bond of $30,000.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Sergio Armando Jacquez: Age 46; 5’9; 208 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for assault of a family/household member; bond of $100,000.

Dolores Hernandez: Age 42; 5’1; 160 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for driving while intoxicated; bond of $26,000.

Tareek Narasheod Joseph Collier: Age 28; 5’7; 170 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for possession of a controlled substance; bond of $100,000.

John Wesley McPherson: Age 46; 6’0; 155 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; bond of $100,000.

Alfredo Morales: Age 46; 5’7; 232 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for deceptive business practice with previous conviction; bond of $10,000.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, please use the following link: Wanted Suspects- Crime Stoppers of El Paso.