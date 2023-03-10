EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Juan Carlos Aportela: Age 37; 5-foot-10; 180 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for manufacture or delivery of controlled substance. Bond: $100,000.

Crystal Baca: Age 36; 5-4; 124 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Bond: $100,000.

Alyssa Perez: Age 24; 5-5; 120 pounds; red or auburn hair and brown eyes. Wanted for theft of property equal to or more than $2,500 and less than $30,000.

Desiree Estelle Benjamin: Age 39; 5-2; 130 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for 2 counts of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. Bond: $101,000.

David Villa: Age 39; 5-11; 231 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for two counts of burglary of habitation/Intending other felony. Bond: $50,000.

El Paso Police

Johnnie Lee Carter: Age 33; 5-10; 245 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for assault family/household member with previous conviction. No bond.

Gloria Oyetunde: Age 24; 5-6; 224 pounds; black hair and black eyes. Wanted: Possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, search or transport. No bond.

Juan Randy Montes: Age 39; 5-7; 185 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction; possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $76,000.

Eric Cardenas: Age 28; 5-4; 170 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for deceptive business practice. Bond: $20,000.

Carlos Bueno-Alvarado: Age 19; 5-9; 135 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces and less than or equal to 5 pounds; wanted for possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $3,000.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Pasoat (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, please use the following link: Wanted Suspects- Crime Stoppers of El Paso.