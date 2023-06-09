EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Gonzalez, Edgar Ivan H/M Rodriguez, Thomas Jr. H/M Magallanes, Emily Lynn H/F Avila Bautista, Mayra Teresa H/F Barraza-Rivera, Brillana H/F Caudillo, Luis Socorro Gomez, Mario Alonzo Samaniego Hernandez, Katrina Marie Dominguez, Roberto Hernandez, Eder Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

El Paso Police Department

Edgar Ivan Gonzalez: Age 33; 5’7; 200 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for indecency with a child sexual contact; no bond.

Thomas Jr. Rodriguez: Age 44; 5’2; 200 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for driving while intoxicated three or more times; no bond.

Emily Lynn Magallanes: Age 29; 5’1; 179 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for theft of property; no bond.

Mayra Teresa Avila Bautista: Age 31; 5’2; 130 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for cruelty to non-livestock animals/fail to provide; bond to be set by jail magistrate.

Brillana Barraza-Rivera: Age 30; 5’3; 160 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for cruelty to non-livestock animals/ffailureto provide; $5,000 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Luis Socorro Caudillo: Age 27; 5’6; 175 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for attack by dog resulting in serious bodily injury; no bond.

Mario Alonzo Samaniego Gomez: Age 25; 5’9; 145 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child; $150,000 bond.

Katrina Marie Hernandez: Age 39; 5’0; 160 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for possession of controlled substance; no bond.

Roberto Dominguez: Age 26; 5’4; 140 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for kidnapping; no bond.

Eder Hernandez: Age 39; 5’8; 180 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for driving while intoxicated three or more times; $101,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, please use the following link: Wanted Suspects- Crime Stoppers of El Paso.