EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Soria, Jose Ivan H/M Gaeta, Victor H/M Lara, Jesus Daniel H/M Bedarte Jr., Pedro H/M Avila Bautista, Mayra Teresa H/F Valdez, Matthew Camacho Ramirez, Miguel Angel Wrather, Rebecca Luna, Josefina Abascal, Jose Agustin Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

El Paso Police Department

Jose Ivan Soria: Age 38; 5’7; 170 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for burglary of habitation; $100,000 bond.

Victor Gaeta: Age 51; 5’7; 174 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; $35,000 bond.

Jesus Daniel Lara: Age 35; 6’0; 163 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for burglary of habitation and violation bond/protective order; $30,000 bond.

Pedro Bedarte Jr.: Age 49; 5’6; 260 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for burglary of habitation; $3,000 bond.

Mayra Teresa Avila Bautista: Age 31; 5’2; 130 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for cruelty to non-livestock animals/fail to provide; bond to be set by jail magistrate.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Matthew Valdez: Age 24; 5’3; 180 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old and abandon endanger child criminal negligence; no bond.

Miguel Angel Camacho Ramirez: Age 33; 6’0; 242 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; $32,700 bond.

Rebecca Wrather: Age 43; 5’1; 110 lbs.; blond or strawberry hair and blue eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault peace officer/judge; no bond.

Josefina Luna: Age 73; 5’7; 140 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury of a child/elderly/disabled with bodily injury; no bond.

Jose Agustin Abascal: Age 66; 5’5; 200 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child; $51,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, please use the following link: Wanted Suspects- Crime Stoppers of El Paso.