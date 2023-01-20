EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

MEI, GUILLERMO

DOB: 39 YO

Height: 5’8 Weight: 240 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN MONTES, GUSTAVO

DOB: 31 YO

Height: 5’5 Weight: 145 LBS MUNOZ, EDUARDO JESUS

DOB: 41 YO

Height: 6’2 Weight: 220 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: HAZEL SOMERS, ELIAS ALEJANDRO

DOB: 29 YO

Height: 5’6 Weight: 160 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN VILLAGRANA, SANDRA IRENE

DOB: 53 YO

Height: 5’6 Weight: 175 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN Carter, Johnnie Lee B/M

Age: 33 5’10” 245 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes Fernandez, Michael H/M

Age: 55 5’10” 185 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes Gerber, Phillip Theodore W/M

Age: 39 5’08” 230 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes Granados, Giovanni H/M

Age: 18 5’09” 160 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes Sandoval, Wendy Ivette H/F

Age: 31

5’03” 230 lbs. Black Hair Brown Eyes

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

