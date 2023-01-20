EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

MEI, GUILLERMO
DOB: 39 YO
Height: 5’8 Weight: 240 LBS
Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
MONTES, GUSTAVO
DOB: 31 YO
Height: 5’5 Weight: 145 LBS
MUNOZ, EDUARDO JESUS
DOB: 41 YO
Height: 6’2 Weight: 220 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: HAZEL
SOMERS, ELIAS ALEJANDRO
DOB: 29 YO
Height: 5’6 Weight: 160 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
VILLAGRANA, SANDRA IRENE
DOB: 53 YO
Height: 5’6 Weight: 175 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
Carter, Johnnie Lee B/M
Age: 33 5’10” 245 lbs.
Black Hair Brown Eyes
Fernandez, Michael H/M
Age: 55 5’10” 185 lbs.
Black Hair Brown Eyes
Gerber, Phillip Theodore W/M
Age: 39 5’08” 230 lbs.
Brown Hair Brown Eyes
Granados, Giovanni H/M
Age: 18 5’09” 160 lbs.
Black Hair Brown Eyes
Sandoval, Wendy Ivette H/F
Age: 31
5’03” 230 lbs. Black Hair Brown Eyes

