EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

GODFREY, TERRY DONTE

DOB: 34 YO

6’1, 255 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN LARA, BRIANNA MARIE

DOB: 25 YO

4’10, 113 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN ORTEGA, MATTHEW AUSTIN

DOB: 20 YO

5’8, 130 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN RENDON, LUIS ALBERTO

DOB: 36 YO

5’8, 200 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN ROMERO, ROMANO ALFONSO

DOB: 42 YO

5’8, 250 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN Bock, Kenneth W/M

Age: 56

5’08” 170 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes Carter, Johnnie Lee B/M

Age: 33

5’10” 245 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes De Santiago, Fernando H/M

Age: 21

5’11” 148 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes Kline, Melinda W/F

Age: 52

5’01” 155 lbs.

Blonde/Strawberry Hair Blue Eyes Quiroga, Ramon Ibarra H/M

Age: 58

5’10” 240 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.