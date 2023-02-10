EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

GODFREY, TERRY DONTE
DOB: 34 YO
6’1, 255 LBS
Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
LARA, BRIANNA MARIE
DOB: 25 YO
4’10, 113 LBS
Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
ORTEGA, MATTHEW AUSTIN
DOB: 20 YO
5’8, 130 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
RENDON, LUIS ALBERTO
DOB: 36 YO
5’8, 200 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
ROMERO, ROMANO ALFONSO
DOB: 42 YO
5’8, 250 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
Bock, Kenneth W/M
Age: 56
5’08” 170 lbs.
Brown Hair Brown Eyes
Carter, Johnnie Lee B/M
Age: 33
5’10” 245 lbs.
Black Hair Brown Eyes
De Santiago, Fernando H/M
Age: 21
5’11” 148 lbs.
Brown Hair Brown Eyes
Kline, Melinda W/F
Age: 52
5’01” 155 lbs.
Blonde/Strawberry Hair Blue Eyes
Quiroga, Ramon Ibarra H/M
Age: 58
5’10” 240 lbs.
Black Hair Brown Eyes

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

