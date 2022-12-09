EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Cazares, Rogelio H/M

Age: 36

5’10” 220 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes CONTRERAS, TITO EUGENE

DOB: 72 YO

Height: 5’5’’

Weight: 180 LBS

Hair: GRAY OR PARTIALLY GRAY Eyes: BLUE Franco, Robert H/M

Age: 40

5’06” 170 lbs.

Bald Hair Brown Eyes GARCIA, OMAR NOEL

DOB: 32 YO

Height: 5’9’’

Weight: 180 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN Herrera, Crystal Evelyn H/F

Age: 34

5’03” 130 lbs.

Brown Hair Hazel Eyes Mata, Steven H/M

Age: 62

5’06” 180 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes MUNOZ, MICHAEL ANGEL

DOB: 42 YO

Height: 5’10’’

Weight: 170 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN PEREZ, JOSE ANTONIO

DOB: 25 YO

Height: 5’11’’

Weight: 144 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN ROBINSON, NICHOLE

DOB: 39 YO

Height: 5’4’’

Weight: 185 LBS

Hair: BLOND OR STRAWBERRY Eyes: GREEN Colon, Luis Manuel H/M

Age: 45

5’04” 168 lbs.

Black Hair Green Eyes

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

