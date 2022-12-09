EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Cazares, Rogelio H/M
Age: 36
5’10” 220 lbs.
Brown Hair Brown Eyes
CONTRERAS, TITO EUGENE
DOB: 72 YO
Height: 5’5’’
Weight: 180 LBS
Hair: GRAY OR PARTIALLY GRAY Eyes: BLUE
Franco, Robert H/M
Age: 40
5’06” 170 lbs.
Bald Hair Brown Eyes
GARCIA, OMAR NOEL
DOB: 32 YO
Height: 5’9’’
Weight: 180 LBS
Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
Herrera, Crystal Evelyn H/F
Age: 34
5’03” 130 lbs.
Brown Hair Hazel Eyes
Mata, Steven H/M
Age: 62
5’06” 180 lbs.
Brown Hair Brown Eyes
MUNOZ, MICHAEL ANGEL
DOB: 42 YO
Height: 5’10’’
Weight: 170 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
PEREZ, JOSE ANTONIO
DOB: 25 YO
Height: 5’11’’
Weight: 144 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
ROBINSON, NICHOLE
DOB: 39 YO
Height: 5’4’’
Weight: 185 LBS
Hair: BLOND OR STRAWBERRY Eyes: GREEN
Colon, Luis Manuel H/M
Age: 45
5’04” 168 lbs.
Black Hair Green Eyes

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

