EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Altamirano, Andres H/M

Age: 36

5’11” 184 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes Cervantes, Alexis Ali H/M

Age: 37

5’10” 180 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes Chacon, Ruben H/M

Age: 23

6’00” 173 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes Moreno, Oswaldo H/M

Age: 61

5’10” 160 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes Torres, Ashley Brooke H/F

Age: 29

5’01” 295 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes CORONADO, ISAIAH

DOB: 20 YO

Height: 5’11’’

Weight: 230 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN GALINDO, OSVALDO JR

DOB: 30 YO

Height: 5’8’’

Weight: 220 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN NEVAREZ, KIMBERLY

DOB: 32 YO

Height: 5’3’’

Weight: 120 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN RUIZ, FRANCISCO

DOB: 46 YO

Height: 5’5’’

Weight: 120 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN VARELA, ALEJANDRO

DOB: 34 YO

Height: 5’8’’

Weight: 220 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.