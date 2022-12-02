EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Bustamante, Jose Adolfo Age: 59
5’08” 190 lbs.
Grey Hair Brown Eyes
CALVILLO, PAUL WILLIAM
DOB: 44 YO
Height: 5’10’’
Weight: 135 LBS
Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
Franco, Robert
Age: 40
5’06” 170 lbs.
Bald Hair Brown Eyes
Herrera, Crystal Evelyn
Age: 34
5’03” 130 lbs.
Brown Hair Hazel Eyes
MURILLO, GEORGE
DOB: 21 YO
Height: 5’7’’
Weight: 215 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
SOTELO, PABLO
DOB: 65 YO
Height: 6’0’’
Weight: 200 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
Sumlin, Magner
Age: 72
6’01” 200 lbs.
Black Hair Black Eyes
VARGAS, AMBER
DOB: 26 YO
Height: 5’6’’
Weight: 139 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
VILLALOBOS, RUBEN
DOB: 41 YO
Height: 6’1’’
Weight:
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
Villarreal, Jose Luis H/M
Age: 29
5’05” 125 lbs.
Black Hair Brown Eyes

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

