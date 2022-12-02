EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Bustamante, Jose Adolfo Age: 59

5’08” 190 lbs.

Grey Hair Brown Eyes CALVILLO, PAUL WILLIAM

DOB: 44 YO

Height: 5’10’’

Weight: 135 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN Franco, Robert

Age: 40

5’06” 170 lbs.

Bald Hair Brown Eyes Herrera, Crystal Evelyn

Age: 34

5’03” 130 lbs.

Brown Hair Hazel Eyes MURILLO, GEORGE

DOB: 21 YO

Height: 5’7’’

Weight: 215 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN SOTELO, PABLO

DOB: 65 YO

Height: 6’0’’

Weight: 200 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN Sumlin, Magner

Age: 72

6’01” 200 lbs.

Black Hair Black Eyes VARGAS, AMBER

DOB: 26 YO

Height: 5’6’’

Weight: 139 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN VILLALOBOS, RUBEN

DOB: 41 YO

Height: 6’1’’

Weight:

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN Villarreal, Jose Luis H/M

Age: 29

5’05” 125 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.