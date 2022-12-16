EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Colon, Luis Manuel H/M

Age: 45

5’04” 168 lbs.

Black Hair Green Eyes Espinal, Maurisio H/M

Age: 33

5’04” 190 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes ILiff, Nicholas David H/M

Age: 37

5’08” 175 lbs.

Brown Hair Hazel Eyes Scander, Najib Joseph W/M

Age: 45

5’08” 220 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes Webster, Damien Tekkel H/M

Age: 17

5’08” 142 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes BUSTOS, MARY JANE

DOB: 23 YO

Height: 5’3’’

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN BARRA, CHRISTOPHER NOE

DOB: 21 YO

Height: 6’0’’

Weight: 184 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN KING, CHAD EVERETT

DOB: 33 YO

Height: 5’7’’

Weight: 150 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN MENDEZ, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

DOB: 47 YO

Height: 6’4’’

Weight: 180 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN PEREZ, JOSE ANTONIO

DOB: 25 YO

Height: 5’11’’

Weight: 144 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

