EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso distributes photos of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through its Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Bryan Alberto Garcia

Margarita Holguin De Stacks

Michael Anthony Martinez

Jose Luis Andujo

Andrew Jared Ramos

Tra Vaun Darnell Nixon

Morgan Elizabeth Porter

Claudia Lizette Leal

Howard Lee Bustillos Adame

Bradley Alan Jr. McNair

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Bryan Alberto Garcia: Age 23; 6 foot; 158 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for smuggling of persons. $10,000 bond.

Margarita Holguin De Stacks: Age 69; 5-foot-3; 135 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for driving while intoxicated and open alcohol container. $6,000 bond.

Michael Anthony Martinez: Age 23; 6-foot-1; 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for assault of a pregnant person. $15,000 bond.

Jose Luis Andujo: Age 33; 5-foot-8; 170 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for assault and causing bodily injury. $25,000 bond.

Andrew Jared Ramos: Age 21; 5-foot-6; 140 pounds; other descriptors not available; wanted for accident involving damage to vehicle. $7,000 bond.

El Paso Police Department

Tra Vaun Darnell Nixon: Age 32; 6-foot-4; 220 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault and causing serious bodily injury. $40,000 bond.

Morgan Elizabeth Porter: Age 25; 5 feet; 230 pounds; brown hair and blue eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and continuous violence against the family. $40,000 bond.

Claudia Lizette Leal: Age 42; 5-foot-3; 110 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for theft of mail. $14,000 bond.

Howard Lee Bustillos Adame: Age 45; 5-foot-9; 220 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for property theft and theft. $3,500 bond.

Bradley Alan McNair Jr.: Age 23; 6-foot-1; 215 pounds; black hair and black eyes; wanted for robbery. No bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, please use the following link: Wanted Suspects- Crime Stoppers of El Paso.