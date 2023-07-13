Crime Stoppers of El Paso distributes each week a list of “Most Wanted” fugitives who are sought by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

El Paso Police Department:

Kenneth Wayne Dove: Age 45; 5’11; 180 lbs.; Has black hair and brown eyes; wanted for failure to comply sex offenders’ duty to register life/90-day sex offenders’ duty to register life/90 day, $130,000 total bond.

Alonso Munoz: Age 38; 6’0; 250 lbs.; has black hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon, $75,000 bond.

Jr. Santos Cardenas: Age 20; 5’06; 140 lbs; has brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated robbery; $75,000.

Martin Carlos Morales: Age 66; 5’07; 170 lbs.; has black hair and brown eyes; wanted for sex offenders duty to register with previous conviction IAT; $50,000.

Hector Alfredo Escobar-Maldonado: Age 28, 5’8; 180 lbs.; has brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for theft of property >$100<$750 x 5 / theft of property >=$750<$2,500 x 2; $27,500 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office:

Deshawn Brandon Jones: Age 25; 5’7; 120 lbs.; has brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, no bond.

Adrienne Gant: Age 31; 5’0; 200 lbs.; has brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for robbery; $50,000 bond.

Humberto Sandoval: Age 34; 5’7; 155 lbs.; has brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for three counts of credit card or debit card abuse, $101,000 bind.

Daisy Rodriguez: Age 19; 5’6; 145 lbs.; has black hair and brown eyes; wanted for robbery, no bond.

Arturo III Chavez: Age 21, 5’4; 141 lbs.; has brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for two counts of man/del cs pg 1 >=4G <200G, no bond.