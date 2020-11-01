Most Wanted Fugitives for November 1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Johnny Samaniego

Age: 31

6’00”, 190 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Accident Involving Death

Bond: $100,000

Victor Montoya

Age: 50

5’10”, 195 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent SBI/Mental

Bond: $15,000

Edgar Flores

Age: 33

5’11”, 165 pounds

Black Hair, Hazel Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member

Bond: $3,000

Daniel Nevarez

Age: 35

6’1″, 228 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/ Previous Conviction IAT

Bond: $5,000

Jose Guzman

Age: 43

5’10”, 190 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order

Bond: $2,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Kenneth Mitchell

Age: 44

5’8″, 278 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Failure to Comply w/ Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annual

Bond: $100,000

Manuel Moreno

Age: 49

6’0″, 170 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery/ Possession CS 1>=1G<4G

Alvaro Salcido

Age: 44

6’1″, 235 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond; $50,000

Cristian Saavedra

Age: 27

5’7″, 133 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/ Intent Bodily Injury

Bond: N/A

Esteban Medina

Age: 20

5’9″, 145 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession CS PG2 >= 4G<400G

Bond: $100,000

