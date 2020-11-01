Most Wanted Fugitives for November 1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Johnny Samaniego

  • Age: 31
  • 6’00”, 190 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Accident Involving Death
  • Bond: $100,000

Victor Montoya

  • Age: 50
  • 5’10”, 195 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent SBI/Mental
  • Bond: $15,000

Edgar Flores

  • Age: 33
  • 5’11”, 165 pounds
  • Black Hair, Hazel Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
  • Bond: $3,000

Daniel Nevarez

  • Age: 35
  • 6’1″, 228 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/ Previous Conviction IAT
  • Bond: $5,000

Jose Guzman

  • Age: 43
  • 5’10”, 190 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order
  • Bond: $2,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Kenneth Mitchell

  • Age: 44
  • 5’8″, 278 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Failure to Comply w/ Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annual
  • Bond: $100,000

Manuel Moreno

  • Age: 49
  • 6’0″, 170 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery/ Possession CS 1>=1G<4G

Alvaro Salcido

  • Age: 44
  • 6’1″, 235 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
  • Bond; $50,000

Cristian Saavedra

  • Age: 27
  • 5’7″, 133 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/ Intent Bodily Injury
  • Bond: N/A

Esteban Medina

  • Age: 20
  • 5’9″, 145 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession CS PG2 >= 4G<400G
  • Bond: $100,000

