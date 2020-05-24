Most Wanted Fugitives for May 24

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Brian Keith Valentine
- Age: 62
- 5’7″, 168 pounds
- Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes
- Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/90 Day
- Bond: $25,000
Fredrick Lujan
- Age: 58
- 5’10”, 198 pounds
- Partially White Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Previous Conviction
- Bond: $25,000
Jacob Guerrero
- Age: 20
- 5’11”, 193 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member
- Bond: $3,500
Ivan Rodriguez
- Age: 21
- 5’2″, 160 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Previous Convictions x2
- Bond: $125,000
Ivan Mendoza
- Age: 36
- 5’10”, 210 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
- Bond: $15,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Brianna Sanchez
- Age: 29
- 5’3″, 160 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1>=400G / Possession PG 1>=1G<4G
- Bond: $100,000
Arath Jauregui
- Age: 20
- 5’5″, 135 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Murder
- Bond: $2 million
Armando Cortez
- Age: 39
- 5’10”, 190 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction
- Bond: $1 million
Isaac Humbyrd
- Age: 29
- 5’8″, 150 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery/Kidnapping
- Bond: $50,000