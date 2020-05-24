Most Wanted Fugitives for May 24

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Brian Keith Valentine

Age: 62

5’7″, 168 pounds

Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/90 Day

Bond: $25,000

Fredrick Lujan

Age: 58

5’10”, 198 pounds

Partially White Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Previous Conviction

Bond: $25,000

Jacob Guerrero

Age: 20

5’11”, 193 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member

Bond: $3,500

Ivan Rodriguez

Age: 21

5’2″, 160 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Previous Convictions x2

Bond: $125,000

Ivan Mendoza

Age: 36

5’10”, 210 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member

Bond: $15,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Brianna Sanchez

Age: 29

5’3″, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1>=400G / Possession PG 1>=1G<4G

Bond: $100,000

Arath Jauregui

Age: 20

5’5″, 135 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Murder

Bond: $2 million

Armando Cortez

Age: 39

5’10”, 190 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction

Bond: $1 million

Isaac Humbyrd