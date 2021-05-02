Most Wanted fugitives for May 2

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Kayla Michelle Alba

Age: 26

5’4”, 100 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of marijuana <= 5LBS>4OZ MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G 2X

No Bond

Jose Leobardo Lerma

Age: 19

5’7”, 120 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of habitation

No Bond

Shaun Michael Harris

Age: 22

5’9”, 180 pounds

Brown Hair. Brown Eyes

Wanted for : Criminal trespass

Bond: $10,000

Jorge Luis Gardea

Age: 36

5’6”, 195 pounds

Black/Bald Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member

Bond: $3,000

Andrew Steward Ynojosa

Age: 38

5’6”, 157 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member

Bond: $3,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Arath Jauregui

Age: 21 years old

5’5”, 135 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Murder

Bond: $80,000

Armando Cortez

Age: 40 years old

5’10”, 190 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Assault family household member with prev conv

Thadeaus Sanders

Age: 33

5’9”, 175 ppounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Assault peace officer/judge

Bond: $50,000

Kenneth Ray Mitchell

Age: 45

5’8”, 278 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: 2 Counts fail to comply sex offender duty to register life/annual

Bond: $10,000

Damian Valtierra

Age: 17

5’10”, 150 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Aggravated robbery/robbery

Bond: $60,000

