Most Wanted fugitives for May 2

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Kayla Michelle Alba
- Age: 26
- 5’4”, 100 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of marijuana <= 5LBS>4OZ MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G 2X
- No Bond
Jose Leobardo Lerma
- Age: 19
- 5’7”, 120 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of habitation
- No Bond
Shaun Michael Harris
- Age: 22
- 5’9”, 180 pounds
- Brown Hair. Brown Eyes
- Wanted for : Criminal trespass
- Bond: $10,000
Jorge Luis Gardea
- Age: 36
- 5’6”, 195 pounds
- Black/Bald Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member
- Bond: $3,000
Andrew Steward Ynojosa
- Age: 38
- 5’6”, 157 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member
- Bond: $3,000
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Arath Jauregui
- Age: 21 years old
- 5’5”, 135 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Murder
- Bond: $80,000
Armando Cortez
- Age: 40 years old
- 5’10”, 190 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Assault family household member with prev conv
Thadeaus Sanders
- Age: 33
- 5’9”, 175 ppounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Assault peace officer/judge
- Bond: $50,000
Kenneth Ray Mitchell
- Age: 45
- 5’8”, 278 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: 2 Counts fail to comply sex offender duty to register life/annual
- Bond: $10,000
Damian Valtierra
- Age: 17
- 5’10”, 150 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Aggravated robbery/robbery
- Bond: $60,000
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.