Most Wanted fugitives for May 16

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Kayla Michelle Alba

  • Age: 26
  • 5’4″, 100 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of marijuana <= 5 LBS>4OZ
  • No bond

Mark Vince Sanchez

  • Age: 27
  • 5’5″, 116 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for Stalking / Violating Bond / Protective Order 2X
  • Bond: $135,000

Christian Pena

  • Age: 27
  • 5’9″, 190 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault of pregnant person / unlawful restraint
  • Bond: $55,000

Brandon James Saucedo

  • Age: 19
  • 5’10”, 148 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Robbery
  • Bond: $50,000

Claudio Ojeda

  • Age: 42
  • 5’9″, 170 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Robbery
  • Bond: $15,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Arturo Bocanegra

  • Age: 54
  • 5’7″, 220 pounds
  • Grey hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for two counts of sexual assault against a child
  • Bond: $30,000

Eric Pizarro

  • Age: 38
  • 5’7″, 125 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault on family / household member previous conviction
  • Bond: N/A

Kane Montana Alvarez

  • Age: 25
  • 5’2″, 200 pounds
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon
  • Bond: $25,000

Armando Cortez

  • Age: 40
  • 5’10”, 190 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: assault family household member with previous conviction
  • Bond: $1 million

Arath Jauregui

  • Age: 21
  • 5’5″, 135 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: murder
  • Bond: $80,000

