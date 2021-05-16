Most Wanted fugitives for May 16

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Kayla Michelle Alba

Age: 26

5’4″, 100 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of marijuana <= 5 LBS>4OZ

No bond

Mark Vince Sanchez

Age: 27

5’5″, 116 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for Stalking / Violating Bond / Protective Order 2X

Bond: $135,000

Christian Pena

Age: 27

5’9″, 190 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault of pregnant person / unlawful restraint

Bond: $55,000

Brandon James Saucedo

Age: 19

5’10”, 148 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Robbery

Bond: $50,000

Claudio Ojeda

Age: 42

5’9″, 170 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Robbery

Bond: $15,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Arturo Bocanegra

Age: 54

5’7″, 220 pounds

Grey hair, brown eyes

Wanted for two counts of sexual assault against a child

Bond: $30,000

Eric Pizarro

Age: 38

5’7″, 125 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault on family / household member previous conviction

Bond: N/A

Kane Montana Alvarez

Age: 25

5’2″, 200 pounds

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon

Bond: $25,000

Armando Cortez

Age: 40

5’10”, 190 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: assault family household member with previous conviction

Bond: $1 million

Arath Jauregui

Age: 21

5’5″, 135 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: murder

Bond: $80,000

