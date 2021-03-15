Most Wanted Fugitives for March 15

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO COUNTY SHERRIF’S DEPARTMENT
Arath Jauregui
- Age: 21
- 5’5″, 135 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Murder
- Bond: $80,000
Devin Zane Haikey
- Age: 23
- 5’10”, 140 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 4 Counts Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: N/A
Joshua Theocharides
- Age: 27
- 6’2″, 180 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 2 Counts Intoxication Assault w/Vehicle SBI/ Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15 YOA
- Bond: $201,000
Armando Cortez
- Age: 40
- 5’10”, 190 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family Household Member w/Previous Conviction
- Bond: $1,000,000