Most Wanted Fugitives for January 17

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Julian Anthony Griebel

Age: 26

5’9”, 175 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Evading arrest det w/veh, evading arrest det w/prev conv

Bond: $51,000

Alan Roberto Hernandez

Age: 21

5’09”, 175 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Fraud use/poss indentifying info # items 10<50 theft prop >=42500<$30K

Bond: $50,000

Alfonso Perez

Age: 30

5’05”, 185 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of habitation

Bond: $30,000

Colby Pierce

Age: 36

5’08”, 174 lbs.

Brown Hair, Green Eyes

Wanted for: Injury child/elderly/disable w/int bodily inj, assault fam/house mem impede breath/circulat

Bond: $17,500

Victor Alfonso Alatorre

Age: 25

5’07”, 140 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member x2

Bond: $7,500

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Arath Jauregui

Age: 21

5’5”, 135 lbs

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Murder

Bond: $80,000

Eric Garcia

Age: 27

5’8”, 188 lbs

Black Hair, Black Eyes

Wanted for: Robbery

Bond: NA

Andrew Justin Powell

Age: 18

5’9”, 158 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft prop >= $30K <$150K

Bond: $20,000

Tevin Terrell Hawkins

Age: 28

5’8”, 190 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 3 Counts agg sexual asslt/agg kidnapping bi/sexual abuse

Bond: $200,000

Lesley Samantha Montes