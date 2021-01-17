Most Wanted Fugitives for January 17

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Julian Anthony Griebel
- Age: 26
- 5’9”, 175 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Evading arrest det w/veh, evading arrest det w/prev conv
- Bond: $51,000
Alan Roberto Hernandez
- Age: 21
- 5’09”, 175 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Fraud use/poss indentifying info # items 10<50 theft prop >=42500<$30K
- Bond: $50,000
Alfonso Perez
- Age: 30
- 5’05”, 185 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of habitation
- Bond: $30,000
Colby Pierce
- Age: 36
- 5’08”, 174 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Green Eyes
- Wanted for: Injury child/elderly/disable w/int bodily inj, assault fam/house mem impede breath/circulat
- Bond: $17,500
Victor Alfonso Alatorre
- Age: 25
- 5’07”, 140 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member x2
- Bond: $7,500
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Arath Jauregui
- Age: 21
- 5’5”, 135 lbs
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Murder
- Bond: $80,000
Eric Garcia
- Age: 27
- 5’8”, 188 lbs
- Black Hair, Black Eyes
- Wanted for: Robbery
- Bond: NA
Andrew Justin Powell
- Age: 18
- 5’9”, 158 lbs
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft prop >= $30K <$150K
- Bond: $20,000
Tevin Terrell Hawkins
- Age: 28
- 5’8”, 190 lbs
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 3 Counts agg sexual asslt/agg kidnapping bi/sexual abuse
- Bond: $200,000
Lesley Samantha Montes
- Age: 27
- 5’2”, 140 lbs
- Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes
- Wanted For: Inj child/elderly/disabled w/int bodily inj
- Bond: $10,000