Most Wanted Fugitives for December 13

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Najib Scander

Age: 43

5’08”, 220 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$2,500<$30,000, Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon

Bond: $185,000

Cuthberto Jacob Barraza

Age: 23

5’10”, 165 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglar of Habitation

Bond: $75,000

Daniel Espinoza

Age: 38

5’9″, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Robbery

Bond: $75,000

Manuel Serrano

Age: 45

5’11”, 200 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Vehicles

Bond: $20,000

Selena Saucedo

Age: 25

4’8″, 114 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Bond: $12,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Arath Jauregui

Age: 20

5’5″, 135 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Murder

Bond: $2,000,000

Armando Cortez

Age: 40

5’10”, 190 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conviction

Bond: $1,000,000

Cristobal Garcia Solis

Age: 23

5’8″, 150 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery CS PG1>-400G

Bond: $100,000

Albert Fernandez

Age: 52

6’0″ 240 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More IAT

Bond: $35,000

Vernon James Adams