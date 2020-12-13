Most Wanted Fugitives for December 13

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Najib Scander

  • Age: 43
  • 5’08”, 220 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$2,500<$30,000, Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: $185,000

Cuthberto Jacob Barraza

  • Age: 23
  • 5’10”, 165 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglar of Habitation
  • Bond: $75,000

Daniel Espinoza

  • Age: 38
  • 5’9″, 180 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Robbery
  • Bond: $75,000

Manuel Serrano

  • Age: 45
  • 5’11”, 200 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Vehicles
  • Bond: $20,000

Selena Saucedo

  • Age: 25
  • 4’8″, 114 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Bond: $12,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Arath Jauregui

  • Age: 20
  • 5’5″, 135 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Murder
  • Bond: $2,000,000

Armando Cortez

  • Age: 40
  • 5’10”, 190 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conviction
  • Bond: $1,000,000

Cristobal Garcia Solis

  • Age: 23
  • 5’8″, 150 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery CS PG1>-400G
  • Bond: $100,000

Albert Fernandez

  • Age: 52
  • 6’0″ 240 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More IAT
  • Bond: $35,000

Vernon James Adams

  • Age: 24
  • 5’9″, 160 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery
  • Bond: N/A

