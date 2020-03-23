Most El Pasoans know we live in the desert, but here’s some facts you should know about our region.

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Borderland is located in the Chihuahuan Desert, which is just one out of the four deserts that occupy the dry area of the American West, but how well do you know about the climate you live in?

Dry regions are the largest climate zone around the world, covering about 30 percent of the Earth’s land surface.

What’s one way an area is considered dry? Unreliable rainfall. The smaller the mean annual rainfall, the greater the chances the area is a desert.

Dryness of an area is not only related to annual rainfall, but the function of evaporation, which relies closely on temperature.

Climatologist define dry climates like those of which the yearly precipitation is less than the potential water loss by evaporation.

While temperatures climb, so does the chances for evaporation to occur.

The more evaporation that occurs the drier the air.

Las Cruces and El Paso are both located in a region where temperatures are higher than cooler climates. This allows water from rainfall to dry quickly, leading to low humidity, dew points and essentially drier air.

The next time El Paso has a clear, warm day, sprinkle some water on the ground and time just how long it takes before it dries up!