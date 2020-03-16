Most El Paso jury duties postponed amid coronavirus precautions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Most El Paso County jury duties have been postponed in an effort to avoid large crowds as a precaution against COVID-19.

A spokesman for the El Paso Council of Judges confirmed “all but a handful of critical jury panels” have been postponed through the end of March.

“Our goal is to limit gatherings to protect people’s health, consistent with public health recommendations. Jurors should receive an email and a phone call notifying them of a postponement,” a statement read.

Anyone who has not heard can call the Jury Office at 915-546-8102 or check online at elpasojury.com.

