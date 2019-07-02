Mosquito season hits the El Paso area later than usual

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to experts at Mosquito Squad, mosquito season isn’t in full swing yet, even though mosquitos are already out and about.

They say the mosquito season is starting a little later this year because water was released into the Rio Grande later than usual.

“Now that people are irrigating and doing those things and the clouds are starting to build outside it’s going to be an active season again,” said Greg Atwell with the Borderland Mosquito Squad.

To help protect yourself and your family the City of El Paso’s Vector Control wants to remind everyone of the three D’s.

Drain: Empty out water containers at least once a week.

Dress: Wear long sleeves, long pants and light-colored clothing.

Defend: Use netting and repellent.

Mosquito Squad reminds everyone it’s also important to remove any standing water from around your property because that’s how mosquitoes breed. If you have any outdoor plants don’t over water them. Clean out animal bowls at least every two days.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018 the number of West Nile Virus Cases in Texas alone was 133. Which means everyone needs to do their part in staying protected this mosquito season.

“Just remember we always have multiple cases of West Nile here in the El Paso area so you really want to be careful you know the last thing we want is for someone to contract one of those diseases,” said Atwell.

However, some good news, according to Mosquito Squad the Borderland shouldn’t see an infestation of midges this year. Last year the tiny nat like bugs flooded the Borderland. Although you may still see them, it will be nothing compared to last year.