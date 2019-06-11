Mosquito season begins in the Borderland

With Monday’s rainy weather in the Borderland, the El Paso Department of Public Health wants to remind the public about the risk of disease-carrying mosquitoes. During the monsoon season, mosquitoes tend to breed in standing water and humans are at an increased risk of being infected.

Local health officials say you should protect yourself by using insect repellents that contain DEET. You should also wear long sleeves and pants, avoid being outdoors and dusk or dawn when mosquitoes are more active.

Any standing water around your home should be drained in order to prevent breeding.

“There are various types of diseases that they carry like Zika, or what we find most here in El Paso is the West Nile Virus. There are others, but those are the main ones that we’re really focused on trying to prevent,” Jimmy Smith, Code Compliance Manager with Vector Control said.

Residents are asked to report mosquito breeding or standing water by calling 3-1-1.