Morning water main break floods portion of El Paso street

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Part of an El Paso street was flooded Monday morning due to a water main break. It happened on Piedras. near the Copia exit off I-10.

El Paso Water officials tell KTSM the small flood was caused by a six-inch water-main break.

Despite the flood, no customers were affected. Video shows the leakage stretch up several small buildings along the access road.

