More winds and increasing rain chances later in the week; Likely to rain on New Year’s Eve

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a windy Monday, more strong winds are in our forecast as well as possible showers throughout the week .

Tuesday will be fairly similar to Monday, with gusts blowing up to 30 mph and temperatures in the lower 60s.

Wednesday will be breezy to windy, but the winds will generally lose intensity.

Thursday is when we can expect more rain chances that increase into the evening hours.

New Year’s Eve so far has the highest chances of precipitation with temperatures being seasonal in the upper 50s.

More showers are expected on Saturday in the morning hours.