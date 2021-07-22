More than two dozen migrants found in Santa Teresa stash house

KTSM 9 News
by: Natassia Paloma
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More migrants were found in a stash house in Santa Teresa, according to a tweet by Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez on Wednesday.
Chavez tweeted 32 migrants were found in the stash house.
HUMAN SMUGGLING! #SantaTeresa #USBP #Agents encountered yet another stash house with 32 migrants! Great job #ElPaso Sector #BP Agents for your dedication in disrupting smuggling orgs impacting our West Texas region! Well Done! @cbp pic.twitter.com/5pOTdvRYrE— Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) July 21, 2021
