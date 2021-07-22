More than two dozen migrants found in Santa Teresa stash house

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More migrants were found in a stash house in Santa Teresa, according to a tweet by Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez on Wednesday.

Chavez tweeted 32 migrants were found in the stash house.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story