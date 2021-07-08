More than two dozen migrants found in Chaparral stash house

KTSM 9 News
by: Natassia Paloma
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A stash house was found in Chaparral, New Mexico, according to a tweet by U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.
Chavez tweeted 28 migrants were found in the home, and some were hidden in an attic.
STASH HOUSE! #Humansmuggling orgs demonstrate their lack of regard for human life! #USBP #Agents along with @icegov Agents encountered 28 migrants in a stash house in #Chaparral #NM, some hidden in an attic space on a hot day! Great job! @CBP pic.twitter.com/ooGe1pw7cs— Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) July 8, 2021
