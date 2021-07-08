More than two dozen migrants found in Chaparral stash house

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A stash house was found in Chaparral, New Mexico, according to a tweet by U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.

Chavez tweeted 28 migrants were found in the home, and some were hidden in an attic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story