More than 700 cases of the flu reported in El Paso this season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The flu has taken its toll on the El Paso area.

More than 700 cases of influenza have been reported to the Department of Public Health, compared to 372 cases last year, a news release said.

The demographics most affected have been children and young adults, which is why officials are concerned about the safety of children this season, the release said.

“Health officials from across the state are reporting large numbers of pediatric and adolescent flu cases, and a total of six flu-associated pediatric deaths,” said Public Health Director Robert Resendes in a news release. “It’s vital that parents ensure that their children are vaccinated to prevent illness and possible death.”

The Department of Public Health said the best way to prevent the flu is the flu vaccine for everyone six months and older, every year.

“In addition to the vaccine, people can help stop the spread of illness and reduce their chance of catching the flu by washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if they’re sick,” the release said.