More than 500 new virus cases reported in El Paso — again

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Department of Health reported 541 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday morning, the second-highest daily total since the pandemic began — only yesterday had a higher total.

The new cases cause concern as this is the third day out of the last four with new COVID cases over 500.

The City also reported two additional virus-related deaths, bringing the number of fatalities to 549. Sunday’s deaths were a man and woman in their 70s with underlying medical conditions.

The number of active cases is inching closer to 6,000 — as the city reports that 21,929 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

The City is also seeing rapidly rising hospitalizations. As of Sunday, 259 people were hospitalized, and 79 of those were in the ICU. The hospitalizations are the highest they’ve been since August 8, when the number of July hospitalizations began to fall, and El Paso began reporting a delayed number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

Saturday, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced he would not allow bars to reopen in El Paso. He cited the rising number of new COVID-19 cases, especially among those in their 20s and 30s. Many bars in El Paso are already skirting state laws by changing their licenses to show operations as bars that serve food.