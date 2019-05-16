More than 3,700 without power in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UPDATE:

Power has been restored.

EARLIER:

More than 3,700 East El Paso homes and businesses are being affected by a power outage on Thursday afternoon.

According to El Paso Electric, 3,741 customers are without power in the area near Global Reach and Montana.

The cause of the outage is under investigation, the company says.

It was reported at about 2:15 p.m. According to El Paso Electric, typical restoration time is about three hours or less.