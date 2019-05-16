More than 3,700 without power in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UPDATE:
Power has been restored.
EARLIER:
More than 3,700 East El Paso homes and businesses are being affected by a power outage on Thursday afternoon.
According to El Paso Electric, 3,741 customers are without power in the area near Global Reach and Montana.
#EPElectric crews working to restore power to customers in east El Paso. Cause is under investigation. Stay updated on outages via MyEPE app or at https://t.co/S3KppPhJZK #besafe pic.twitter.com/wHvdvjl4dh— El Paso Electric (@ElPasoElectric) May 16, 2019
The cause of the outage is under investigation, the company says.
It was reported at about 2:15 p.m. According to El Paso Electric, typical restoration time is about three hours or less.