More than 28,500 unemployment claims made since beginning of March in El Paso region

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Data released by the Borderplex Workforce Solutions show an additional 5,500 people filed for unemployment in the region last week, for a total of approximately 15,380 claims in the first half of April.

The adjusted claims show 9,828 claims were made between March 29 to April 4. According to previous data released by Borderplex Workforce Solutions last week, they’d only registered 6,221 from March 29-April 3.

Total unemployment claimants

March 1 – March 7: 322

322 March 8- March 14: 284

284 March 15 – March 21 : 3,440

: 3,440 March 22 – March 28: 9,546

9,546 March 29 – April 4: 9,828

9,828 April 5 – April 10: 5,552

Each Monday, data is released using information from the Texas Workforce Commission’s unemployment claims. The results paint a bleak picture for the El Paso region, with a total of approximately 24,500 unemployment claimants since March 22 and 28,616 claimants since the beginning of March.

By comparison, January and February of 2020 averaged 1,500 claimants

Workforce Solutions Borderplex says the Labor Market Review will be published April 17th which will provide an expanded view of the pandemic impact, annual comparisons, and full March comprehensive data including industries most affected.