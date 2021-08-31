More than 25 percent of children in El Paso live in poverty, report says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The U.S. government has provided unprecedented financial relief to American households during the pandemic in an effort to stave off potential economic disasters, but many families continue to struggle.

More than one-quarter (26.9 percent) of children in El Paso live in poverty, with 19.7 percent of minorities living in poverty in El Paso, says a new report using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Overall, 18.6 percent of the El Paso population lives in poverty, compared to the national average of 12.3 percent.

According to the report, El Paso has the 13th highest poverty rate when compared to all large U.S. cities.

The child tax credit implemented by the Biden Administration is helping alleviate child poverty by providing monthly payments to households with children and is projected to reduce child poverty by half.

Below is a data summary that compares El Paso’s poverty rates to the rest of the U.S:

El Paso statistics National statistics Overall poverty rate: 18.6% Overall poverty rate: 12.3% Child poverty rate: 26.9% Child poverty rate: 16.8% Minority poverty rate: 19.7% Minority poverty rate: 17.3% Total residents below the poverty level: 125,140 Total residents below the poverty level: 39,490,096 Total children below the poverty level: 47,771 Total children below the poverty level: 12,000,470 Total minority residents below the poverty level: 116,228 Total minority residents below the poverty level: 22,138,000 Source: U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey

