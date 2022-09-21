EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Municipal Police made a significant seizure last night, regarding synthetic drugs and illegal firearms.

According to Juarez officials, three individuals were arrested for allegedly possessing synthetic drugs and illegal firearms. Officials say that two out of the three individuals were American. According to the municipal police, two calibers were confiscated, a plastic glass container weighing one kilo, and 12 plastic bags containing 11,500 fentanyl pills.

Due to the significant seizure, Chad R., age 35, Ashlynn Nichole S., age 31, and Jorge Alejandro G. M., age 32, were arrested. According to officials, one of the individuals expressed how they intended to cross the drugs into the country for commercialization purposes.









Officials explained how they were carrying out surveillance tasks when they noticed a Toyota obstructing the road on the streets of Battle of Chamizal and Battle of Juarez.

