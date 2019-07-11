More than 1,000 Downtown El Paso customers without electricity

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than 1,000 Downtown El Paso customers are without electricity following Thursday’s storms.

According to El Paso Electric, 1,159 homes and businesses in the Paisano area are being affected.

Other outages are also being reported in Northeast El Paso. About 300 customers are without power in the area near Dyer and Railroad.

Several smaller outages are also scattered across several parts of the city.

No word yet on when power will be restored. According to El Paso Electric, typical restoration time is three hours or less.