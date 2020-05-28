More than 100 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four new deaths were reported in El Paso on Thursday morning, as the number of cases once again increased by more than 100.

El Paso now has 2,569 cases and 72 deaths, according to the City of El Paso data page.

The City identified the four who died as a man in his 70s, two women in their 50s and one in her 60s.

There are currently 118 patients in the hospital, with 67 in the ICU and 28 of them on ventilators.

The 79938 zip code has the most reported cases with 318, according to the map released by the City.

High blood pressure and diabetes are the two leading underlying conditions reported among the fatal cases.