More than 100 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the second straight day, El Paso reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases, along with a new death, on Friday.

Health officials announced 114 new cases, bringing the total amount of cases to 2,160.

The latest death was a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions. There have now been 58 deaths in El Paso.

There have been 1,157 recoveries, leaving 945 active cases. Of the active cases, 119 are in the hospital, with 65 in the intensive care unit and 22 on ventilators.

The latest spike comes a day after City and County leaders furthered the reopening of El Paso businesses and the Las Cruces mayor urged his residents not to visit El Paso for Memorial Day.