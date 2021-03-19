More people are now eligible for vaccine in New Mexico

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Grocery store employees, home caregivers, farm workers and other essential workers are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in New Mexico.

The State Health Department on Friday announced it was moving to new phases in its distribution plan.

The move comes as New Mexico and other states aim to meet a federal mandate of getting more people vaccinated by May.

New Mexico has administered more than one million shots and remains ranked top in the U.S. for vaccine distribution.