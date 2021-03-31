More motorcycles on the road mean drivers should exercise more caution

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Warmer weather is bringing more motorcycles on the road and calls on all drivers to stay alert.

Hugo Vasquez, a long-time biker and a member of the El Paso Motorcycle Coalition for 20 years, said El Paso gets many first-time drivers in the spring. He warned that safety should come before speed.

“In the bike community, we all assume that we are invisible — no one is looking at us, nobody sees we’re there, nobody sees that we’re going to pass, nobody sees that we are next to them — so assuming that you are invisible makes you more alert,” Vasquez said.

He added that the first safety lesson starts with proper riding equipment: a good helmet, gloves, a jacket and boots designed specifically for bike riding, all of which can save motorcyclists from serious injuries and save a life.

Vasquez explained that shorts and skirts are out of the question when it comes to riding and suggested wearing jeans instead. These will protect from scratches and road debris that can often hit drivers while riding, he said.

“The thrill of getting a new bike, it’s fast and it’s fun, but there is a time and a place for everything. There’s different paces around the area where you can go,” said Vasquez, who recommended a racetrack in Deming, New Mexico. where beginners can learn how to properly handle their bike and become better riders on the street.

For other drivers on the road, Vasquez repeated the often-reiterated message by Texas Department of Transportation of “look twice for motorcycles.”

“Slow down, don’t ride out of the comfort zone and you will be completely fine,” said Vasquez.

As a part of the El Paso Motorcycle Coalition, he explained that the organization welcomes new riders who are looking to improve their skills, but also suggests looking up motorcycle rider courses at the El Paso Community College.

According to the El Paso Police Department, riders are required to wear an approved helmet, unless the insurance is met for a helmet exception. Those who violate this requirement will be issued a traffic violation.