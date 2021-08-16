More migrants attempted to be smuggled through El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Migrants continue to be smuggled through the El Paso International Airport, according to a tweet by El Paso Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.

Chavez wrote over the last week, 32 people were caught being smuggled at the airport.

Chavez has tweeted about airport smuggling attempts before. On Aug. 6, she tweeted 47 migrants were caught trying enter the U.S. on a commercial flight.

In the tweet, Chavez credits El Paso Border Patrol Agents, the Border Patrol’s Anti-Smuggling Unit and other agents for stopping the smuggling attempt.