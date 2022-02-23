EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County is counting more rejected mail-in ballots than before caused by changes coming from the new Texas voting law.

Lisa Wise, El Paso County elections administrator, explained that voters are now required to fill in either their last four digits of Social Security Number or their state ID or Driver’s License digits that they used to register for voting.

She said that voters will either put one or the other which will not match the information that the county has on file.

“We are asking them also to when in doubt fill both out, because the law also requires to match the number on file. If we have your ID on file and you put in the number of your [SSN] we don’t have anything to compare that with,” explained Wise.

Filling in both your SSN and ID number will ensure your ballot can be validated.

In case your ballot is rejected, it will be mailed back to you and you will fill in the information that was missing.

Early voting ends on Friday February 25 and Election Day is on Tuesday March 1.

In case you don’t mail out your ballot in time you will be able to drop it off to the El Paso County Courthouse only on Election Day.

