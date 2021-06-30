More library services offered by city of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Library visitors in need of a meeting space can reserve a room at some of the city’s public libraries starting July 6.

Also, live events are set to return to open library branches starting July 13, including Family Storytime at 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Teen Hangout at 4:30 p.m. every Thursday.”

“We’re thrilled to announce the reopening of our meeting rooms to the public who are seeking study spaces or opportunities for residents to share ideas, services and programs that strengthen our community,” said El Paso Public Library Director Norma Martinez. “Plus, the return of live programming signals a next step in being able to return to full service. We’d like to invite everyone to visit one of our open branches for storytime and teen programming starting soon.”

The following library branches will have meeting rooms available:

• Dorris Van Doren (551 E. Redd Rd.): 915-212-0440

• Irving Schwartz (1865 Dean Martin Dr.): 915-212-0315

• Judge Marquez (610 N. Yarbrough Dr.): 915-212-0600

• Memorial Park (3200 Copper Av.): 915-212-0448

• Richard Burges (9600 Dyer St.): 915-212-0317

You can reserve a room by calling the branches directly.

There will be live events at:

Chamizal Community Center and Library (2119 Cypress Ave.)

Enrique Moreno Library at the Valle Bajo Community Center (7380 Alameda Ave.).

