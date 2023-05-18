EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Montwood High School robotics students will be signing letters of intent to continue their STEM and academic careers at the collegiate level at 3 p.m. Friday, May 19 in the Commons 12000 Montwood Dr.
The list of students signing letters include:
Isaiah Villarreal
-Massachusetts Institute of Technology – Cambridge, MA
-Area of Study: Aerospace Engineering
-FTC Team 5470 & FRC Team 9136
- 2021-2023 President, Team Captain of FTC Team 5470 and FRC Team 9136
- 2022 FIRST Dean’s List Award Winner
- MHS Leadership Scholarship & SISD Foundation Scholarship Winner
Magali Rodriguez
-St. Mary’s University – San Antonio, TX
-Area of Study: Environmental Engineering
-FTC Team 5470 & FRC Team 9136
- 2021-2023 Secretary
- 2023 FIRST FTC Regional Inspire Award
- 2023 FIRST FRC Texas Championship Rookie All-Star
- 2023 Gateway Scholarship award
Imani Suktankar
-Texas A&M University, College Station, TX
-Area of Study: Nuclear Engineering
-FTC Team 5470 & FRC Team 9136
- 2020-2023 Manager/ Treasurer and FTC Team 5470 Outreach Head
- 2023 FIRST FTC Regional Inspires Award
- 2023 FIRST Championship FTC 2nd Place Connect Award
- SISD Foundation Scholarship & Ryan Beard Memorial Scholarship
Matthew Gunning
-United States Military Academy – West Point, NY
-Area of Study: Electrical Engineering
-FTC Team 14913
- Team 14913 Notebook Lead
- Varsity District Wrestling Champion and Regional Varsity Placer
- FTC UTEP Championship Connect Award
- FTC UTEP Championship Control Award 2nd Place
Jennalee Hernandez
-The University of Texas at Austin – Austin, TX
-Area of Study: Aerospace Engineering
-FTC Team 5911 & FRC Team 9136
- 2020 FTC Regional Inspire Award
- 2019 NMSU BEST Award
- FRC Channelview District Rookie All-Star
David Ramirez
-The University of Texas at Austin – Austin, TX
-Area of Study: Aerospace Engineering
-FTC Team 14913
- Team 14913 Head Programmer
- FTC UTEP Championship Control Award 2nd Place
- SISD Foundation Scholarship & Dell Scholar at UT Austin
- SISD Concert and Sight Reading Sweepstakes
Diego Saballos
-The University of Texas at Austin – Austin, TX
-Area of Study: Mechanical Engineering
-FTC Team 5911 & FRC Team 9136
- FRC Team 9136 Head Builder
- 2023 FIRST FRC Texas Championship Rookie All-Star
- 2023 FIRST Championship FRC Highest Rookie Seed
Gael Sustaita
-The University of Texas at El Paso – El Paso, TX
-Area of Study: Software Engineering
-FTC Team 5911 & FRC Team 9136
- 2021-2023 Secretary and FRC Team 9136 Head Programmer
- 2021/22 FTC UIL State Runner-Up
- Amazon Future Engineer & Dell Scholar