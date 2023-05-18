EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Montwood High School robotics students will be signing letters of intent to continue their STEM and academic careers at the collegiate level at 3 p.m. Friday, May 19 in the Commons 12000 Montwood Dr.

The list of students signing letters include:

Isaiah Villarreal

-Massachusetts Institute of Technology – Cambridge, MA

-Area of Study: Aerospace Engineering

-FTC Team 5470 & FRC Team 9136

2021-2023 President, Team Captain of FTC Team 5470 and FRC Team 9136

2022 FIRST Dean’s List Award Winner

MHS Leadership Scholarship & SISD Foundation Scholarship Winner

Magali Rodriguez

-St. Mary’s University – San Antonio, TX

-Area of Study: Environmental Engineering

-FTC Team 5470 & FRC Team 9136

2021-2023 Secretary

2023 FIRST FTC Regional Inspire Award

2023 FIRST FRC Texas Championship Rookie All-Star

2023 Gateway Scholarship award

Imani Suktankar

-Texas A&M University, College Station, TX

-Area of Study: Nuclear Engineering

-FTC Team 5470 & FRC Team 9136

2020-2023 Manager/ Treasurer and FTC Team 5470 Outreach Head

2023 FIRST FTC Regional Inspires Award

2023 FIRST Championship FTC 2nd Place Connect Award

SISD Foundation Scholarship & Ryan Beard Memorial Scholarship

Matthew Gunning

-United States Military Academy – West Point, NY

-Area of Study: Electrical Engineering

-FTC Team 14913

Team 14913 Notebook Lead

Varsity District Wrestling Champion and Regional Varsity Placer

FTC UTEP Championship Connect Award

FTC UTEP Championship Control Award 2nd Place

Jennalee Hernandez

-The University of Texas at Austin – Austin, TX

-Area of Study: Aerospace Engineering

-FTC Team 5911 & FRC Team 9136

2020 FTC Regional Inspire Award

2019 NMSU BEST Award

FRC Channelview District Rookie All-Star

David Ramirez

-The University of Texas at Austin – Austin, TX

-Area of Study: Aerospace Engineering

-FTC Team 14913

Team 14913 Head Programmer

FTC UTEP Championship Control Award 2nd Place

SISD Foundation Scholarship & Dell Scholar at UT Austin

SISD Concert and Sight Reading Sweepstakes

Diego Saballos

-The University of Texas at Austin – Austin, TX

-Area of Study: Mechanical Engineering

-FTC Team 5911 & FRC Team 9136

FRC Team 9136 Head Builder

2023 FIRST FRC Texas Championship Rookie All-Star

2023 FIRST Championship FRC Highest Rookie Seed

Gael Sustaita

-The University of Texas at El Paso – El Paso, TX

-Area of Study: Software Engineering

-FTC Team 5911 & FRC Team 9136