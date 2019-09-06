Montwood HS band parents considering lawsuit against former treasurer accused of embezzling money

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Parents of the Montwood High School Band Booster Club said there have been talks about filing a lawsuit against Stacey Telles, the former treasurer accused of embezzling $50,000 over six months.

“We’re actually looking for any pro bono attorneys, I mean obviously we don’t have any money to pay so if anyone is interested in offering their legal help and advice,” Celina Hernandez, a booster parent, said.

Telles surrendered herself to the Central Regional Command Center and advised she was wanted on a warrant. Officers verified the warrant and booked her into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $75,000 bond on Wednesday.

Jail records show Telles was released from the El Paso County Detention Facility on a personal recognizance bond, meaning she didn’t have to pay the $75,000 bond. This upsetting the band parents.

“She took $50,000 from these children and children working for their band fees, these kids saved birthday money for the band fees and we can’t get new instruments because of that,” Hernandez said.

SISD Assistant Superintendent for high schools Carmen Crosse said the district was working closely with Montwood principal and band directors to ensure the students do not go without the proper equipment or costs covered.

Crosse also mentioned the booster club is creating a new board with multiple treasurers and a new plan in place to prevent similar incidents.

“A system in which bank statements ad reports would have to be turned into the school and administration and then a process of fundraising would be followed,” Crosse said.