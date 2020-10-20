Montwood grad gets chair turn with Juan Gabriel hit on ‘The Voice’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juárez native Eli Zamora had the shot of a lifetime Monday night when he sang Juan Gabriel’s “Ya Lo Se Que Tu Te Vas” on NBC’s ‘The Voice.’

Kelly Clarkson turned her chair for Zamora and the pair instantly bonded over their Texas roots. Zamora became one of only a handful of singers to pick a Spanish language song during his audition. “Your tone was so gorgeous, and rich, and romantic, and that’s the powerful thing about ‘The Voice,’ I don’t even care what you’re saying, but I’m in,” gushed Clarkson.

Zamora’s brother, Benjamin Zamora, was a previous reporter at KTSM and Univision in El Paso. The family has deep roots in Juárez, where the family all picked up musical talents.

Before auditioning for ‘The Voice,’ Eli Zamora competed on ‘La Voz Mexico’ and ‘Tengo Talento Mucho Talento.’ He joins El Pasoans Elia Esparza and Valerie Ponzio, who previously had chair-turns on the popular singing show.