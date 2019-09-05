Montwood band looks for solutions after police say treasurer embezzled $50k

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Montwood High School band and booster club is trying to move forward after police issued an arrest warrant for the band’s treasurer for allegedly embezzling $50,000 over the course of six months.

As KTSM previously reported, the El Paso Police Department continues to search for Stacey Telles, 40, after she failed to turn herslef in to police.

The Montwood Band Booster Club held a parents meeting Wednesday evening to discuss action moving forward. Celina Hernandez, a band parent and previous club vice president, told KTSM they are planning to start a brand new board for more transparency.

“The kids feel betrayed and so do the parents,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said the band planned to use the $50,000 for new instruments, cover competition fees and band membership costs for students who need assistance.

“Not having that money means not having new instruments,” Hernandez said. “This year is Montwood’s 30th anniversary and a lot of the students in there are still playing on instruments that are 30 years old and that was one of the plans to get new instruments for the kids, and that was taken away from them.”

Hernandez said the booster club is it’s own entity, but said Montwood administration and SISD support the boosters and want to help them move forward.

“​Our kids are devastated you know, we accept band membership fees at the beginning and some of those kids can’t afford it so what some of them did was get summer jobs and they brought their monies so they could be part of the band,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said the boosters plan to have a GoFundMe page up and running by Thursday to make up for the lost funds. If you’d like to donate you can find that page here.

Police said Telles’ home was vacant when detectives went to her residence. Authorities ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call police at 915-212-4759 or Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477.